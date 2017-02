Panthers finish 11th at 5A Wrestling

5A Team Scores

1. Goddard 207.5

11. Great Bend 53.0

17. Liberal 40.5

5A – 106: Drew Liles (Great Bend) – DNP (2-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over TJ Miller (Saint James Academy) (Fall 2:44)

Quarterfinals – Hunter Bindi (St. Thomas Aquinas) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Drew Liles (Great Bend) over Junior Camacho (Maize) (Fall 4:41)

Cons. Round 3 – Freddy Maisberger (Shawnee Heights High School) over Drew Liles (Great Bend) (Dec 7-4)

5A – 113: Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) – DNP (2-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Podlena (Topeka-Seaman) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Peyton Richardson (Sumner Academy) (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) over Jonah Andrews (Kc-fl Schlagle) (TB-1 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – a Stickelman (Shawnee Heights High School) over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) (Dec 8-2)

5A – 120: Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) – 6th (3-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Elbrader (St. Thomas Aquinas) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Tyler Williams (Lansing) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Joseph Dennison (Blue Valley South West) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) over Carter Guyer (Andover High School) (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semis – Logan Treaster (Newton High School) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match – Mike Turkali (Valley Center High School) over Eric Vazquez (Great Bend) (Dec 7-4)

5A – 126: George Weber (Great Bend) – DNP (1-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Ernsdorff (Saint James Academy) over George Weber (Great Bend) (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 1 – George Weber (Great Bend) over Dray Podlena (Topeka-Seaman) (MD 16-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Joseph Irwin (Lansing) over George Weber (Great Bend) (SV-1 8-6)

5A – 132: Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) – DNP (1-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Lazura Osayande (Topeka-Highland Park High School) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) over Logan Brede (Shawnee Heights High School) (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Brody Roberson (Newton High School) over Conrad Montoya (Great Bend) (Dec 8-1)

5A – 138: Keaton Sander (Great Bend) – 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Tanner Sutton (Turner) (MD 8-0)

Quarterfinals – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Conor Murphy (Bishop Carroll) (Dec 3-1)

Semifinals – Keaton Sander (Great Bend) over Jarrett Bendure (Shaw) (Dec 8-7)

1st Place Match – Jake Beeson (Ark City High School) over Keaton Sander (Great Bend) (Fall 5:01)

5A – 145: Gage Fritz (Great Bend) – DNP (2-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Joey Gray (Shaw) (Dec 9-7)

Quarterfinals – Duwayne Villapando (Maize) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) over Carson Wheeler (Goddard Eisenhower) (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Emanuel Peralta (Liberal) over Gage Fritz (Great Bend) (Dec 9-7)

5A – 285: Noah Presson (Great Bend) – 6th (3-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Alec Derritt (Shaw) (Fall 4:55)

Quarterfinals – Kayne Hutchison (Pittsburg) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 2 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Sean Hallacy (Bishop Carroll) (Fall 4:11)

Cons. Round 3 – Noah Presson (Great Bend) over Lawson Marshall (Desoto High School) (Fall 4:52)

Cons. Semis – Tylen Wallace (Kc-fl Schlagle) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Fall 0:33)

5th Place Match – Nick Lowe (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) over Noah Presson (Great Bend) (Fall 2:22)