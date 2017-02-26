Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Groshardt. Guests include Dr. Shannon Haenel, board certified Medical Oncologist with the Hutchinson Clinic.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests will include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society who will talk about Black History Month and how it relates to Barton County. Karen will talk about Exodusters, Oscar Micheaux, and a woman who was a female black teacher in Barton County in 1879.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Barton Community College Foundation Director Coleen Cape along with the 2017 Annual Enrichment Fund Campaign Chairs Mike and Teresa Malone.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-5:30P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30P-8P College Basketball – North Carolina @ Virginia

8P-10P ESPN Radio – “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitz