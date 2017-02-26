Great Bend obstetrician reflects on first two months in Congress

Dr. Roger Marshall has served as U.S. Representative for Kansas’s 1st congressional district for nearly two months. The Great Bend obstetrician has already been chosen to a few committees, including the House Ag Committee, and announced openings of his district offices in Kansas.

Marshall says it was busy before the election, and now is even busier.

Roger Marshall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MARSHALL-update-1.mp3

Marshall states that he is concerned with cyber security within hospitals. The Representative says hospitals used to worry about someone stealing one chart, now there is a concern that someone could gain access to thousands of personal charts.

Marshall also talked about the spiritual transformation he has seen President Donald Trump make since taking office.

Roger Marshall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/MARSHALL-update-2.mp3

Marshall held a grand opening of his district office in Salina Friday, February 24. A second office location will be opening in Garden City in March.