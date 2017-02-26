GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: What are UAS/Drones?

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn session titled, “What Are UAS/Drones?” on Tuesday, February 28, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Commercial use of unmanned aerial systems is growing quickly in many industries. The number of aircrafts purchased for hobby use is also growing every day. Join us and learn about UAS/drones? Some of the topics that will be covered are regulations for both commercial and hobby use, applications and associated technologies, what can we expect to see from the UAS industry and how are unmanned aerial systems going to be beneficial operating in the national airspace. A number of other topics abut UAS will be covered during this program. Toby Tracy will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.