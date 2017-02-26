Cardinal Wrestlers 2nd at 3-2-1A (AUDIO)

3-2-1A State Wrestliing Top 5

1) Norton 126

2) Hoisington 113

3) Marysville 97.5

4) Smith Center 85

5) Eureka 72

Wrap up by Joey Bahr – Heading into the second day of the 2017 KSHSAA Class 321A State Wrestling Tournament, seven of Hoisington’s eight grapplers were still in the competition.

Two made it to the Championship Finals, Jonathan and Christopher Ball. The other five went to the backside of the bracket.

In weight class 132, Tanner Cassity finished sixth after falling to Devin Voth of Fredonia by a 3-2 decision. Cassity completed his season with a 35 and 7 record.

In the 160 pound division, Sean Urban ended his tournament in fifth. He beat Maverick Green Atwood-Rawlins County 9 to 3. Sean finished his junior year with a 38 and 4 record.

Freshman Wyatt Pedigo competed in weight class 170 and lost in the second Consolation round to Gabe Hamel of Hill City. Pedigo finished the year with a 33 and 9 record.

Senior Justin Bradley took fifth in his final State tourney by defeating Blake Garrison of Hoyt-Royal Valley 6 to 3. Bradley ended his final season with a 29 and 4 record.

In weight class 285, Senior Landen Urban finished third after a pin fall victory over Daylan Fell of Leon-Bluestem that took only 50 seconds to complete. Urban completes his final season as a Cardinal with a 39 and 2 record.

In the Championship Finals, both Jonathan and Christopher Ball advanced for a chance at a State Championship.

In weight class 145, Jonathan Ball secured his first State Title with a 12 to 1 major decision over Colton Hutchinson of Smith Center. Jonathan ended his Senior season undefeated at 42 and 0. He also won the Senior Wrestler of the Year for the tournament.

In weight class 152, Christopher Ball earned his second State Title by pinning Norton’s Trent Wright 1 minute and 31 seconds into the match. Christopher ended his Junior campaign with a record of 39 and 2.

With eight wrestlers, Hoisington came in with a solid chance at winning the team title. Heading into the second day, they stood behind perineal leaders Norton by almost 20 points. The gap narrowed to 10 points heading into the championship finals round.

That gap proved too much to make up. Hoisington ended the tournament with a team score of 113. Norton finished with 126 points to win their fifth straight team title.

With eight wrestlers coming into the tournament, six ended the weekend with medals. An accomplishment that Coach Schmidt took pride in.