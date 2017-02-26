Barton County Sheriff’s Office receives high demand for another concealed carry class

Due to heavy demand, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a concealed carry class Saturday, April 29.

This class is a prerequisite for obtaining your concealed carry permit through the State of Kansas. Even though a permit is not required to carry concealed within the state, citizens are strongly encouraged to take the class.

Residents of Barton County will be given priority enrollment. The fee for the class is $50. Students will need to furnish their own handgun, hearing and eye protection and at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Enrollment is limited.

Further information may be obtained from the Sheriff’s Office by calling (620) 793-1876.