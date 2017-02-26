Area High School Basketball Sub-State Pairings

Monday Girls
Phillipsburg (1-18) @ TMP (19-1)
Norton (13-7) @ Beloit (14-6)
Minneapolis (5-15) @ Russell (17-3)
Hoisington (8-11) @ Ellsworth (15-5)
Tuesday Boys
Russell (5-15) @ Norton (18-2)
TMP (12-8) @ Ellsworth (13-7)
Minneapolis (5-15) @ Phillipsburg (16-4)
Hoisington (9-11) @ Beloit (13-7)
Class 2A – Greensburg Sub-State
Monday Boys
Kinsley (2-18) @ St. John (19-1)
Kiowa County (14-6) @ Pratt-Skyline (14-6)
Medicine Lodge (5-15) @ Central Plains (15-5)
Ellinwood (6-14) @ Macksville (14-6)
Tuesday Girls
Pratt-Skyline (6-14) @ Central Plains (20-0)
Macksville (10-10) @ St. John (10-10)
Ellinwood (7-13) @ Kiowa County (17-3)
Medicine Lodge (8-12) @ Kinsley (12-8)
Class 1A-DI @ Quinter
Monday Boys
Lacrosse (8-12) vs Victoria (1-19)
Monday Girls
Victoria (0-20) vs Lacrosse (8-12)
Class 1A-DII @ Ingalls
Tuesday Boys
Bucklin (1-18) vs Western Plains (0-17)
Tuesday Girls
Pawnee Heights (4-15) vs Western Plains (2-15)
Class 1A-DII @ Sylvan Grove
Monday Girls
Sylvan-Lucas Unified (7-12) vs Chase (6-13)
Elria Christian (8-11) vs Tescott (3-15)
Tuesday Boys
Wilson (11-9) vs Chase (7-13)
Elyria Christian (12-7) vs Tescott (4-15)
Class 5A-Goddard Eisenhower Sub-State
Wednesday Girls
Great Bend (11-9) @ Bishop Carroll (16-4)
Ark City (5-15) @ Liberal (16-4)
Thursday Boys
Great Bend (6-14) @ Goddard-Eisenhower
Ark City (11-9) @ Maize (12-8)
Class 4A-Pratt Sub-State
Thursday Boys
Larned (4-16) vs Pratt (15-5)
Nickerson (8-12) vs Haven (12-8)
Friday Girls
Larned (11-9) vs Nickerson (6-14)
Haven (12-8) vs Pratt (4-16)
