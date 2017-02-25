United Way of Central Kansas staying busy after the campaign

United Way of Central Kansas announced last week that they had reached their goal for 2017.

Even as one campaign ends though, the next one begins and UWCK is already preparing for the 2018 Campaign. To get it started, UWCK has begun its annual Poster Contest in local 5th grade classrooms from Larned, to Great Bend, to Ellinwood, and for the first time, in Hoisington.

Every year Julie Bugner-Smith, Executive Director UWCK, goes to the local 5th grade classes to talk about United Way, our Community Partners, and volunteering in the community. The 5th graders are all given an instruction sheet and poster that they get to design and color depicting what they learned from the presentation.

United Way also includes local agencies in these presentation, including Casey Hoffman with Teen Court who speaks to the students about bullying, volunteering, and Teen Courts role in the community.

After all the posters are turned in, a non-biased board picks their favorites. During halftime of a football game come fall, these posters are presented to local community leaders and volunteers and the students are presented with a goodie bag of United Way swag and a certificate.

“Being in the community, interacting with our youth and teaching them about United Way is one of the best aspects of my job. Teaching them about volunteerism helps to ensure that our community will continue to be the giving place that it is.” Julie Bugner-Smith