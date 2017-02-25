Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 27, 2017 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the February 21, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY ENGINEER: Terracon – Supplement to Agreement for Services, Change to Scope of Services and Fees:

-Bridge 200, located approximately one mile east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road, was to be replaced by a GRS bridge. All bids were rejected due to pricing. The new design will use steel pile foundations. As such, further geology information is required due to the increased depth of the foundations and the addition of two piers in the channel. Kirkham Michael requested a Supplemental Agreement from Terracon. The cost of the proposed work is $5,900.00. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

B. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Rotary Brush Cutter:

-The Road and Bridge Department has need of a rotary brush cutter as an attachment to its skid steers. When doing bridge repairs, culvert replacement or ditch cleanout, the Department mows the work area for safety and for the required utility locates. The Department accepted quotes for a high-flow hydraulically powered rotary brush cutter. Three vendors responded. If approved, it is suggested that Equipment Replacement Funds be used for the purchase. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director, will provide details.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Replacement Forklift:

-The Road and Bridge Department currently uses a 1976 Wiggins forklift with over 2,182 hours. It is suggested that it be replaced and the current unit sold at auction. Department personnel looked at both new and used units over the last several weeks. It is suggested that a new 6,000 pound Yale Model GP060MX be purchased from Berry Material Handling of Wichita for $24,846.20. If approved, it is suggested that the Road and Bridge fund be used for the purchase. Mr. Phillips will provide details.

D. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Front End Loader Forks:

-The Road and Bridge Department has a need for front end loader forks at the County’s sandpit. While different methods have been used on site, nothing has proven to be efficient. By purchasing quick attach 32,000 pound capacity forks, a single operator will be able to load and unload material safely. Two vendors provided quotes. If approved, it is suggested that the Road and Bridge fund be used for the purchase. Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge Director, will provide details.

E. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Ratify Purchase of Refrigerator for Vaccines:

-The Health Department possesses thousands of dollars of vaccines. A great many of these must be stored in a refrigerated environment. A nine year old refrigeration unit at the Health Department recently failed and a replacement was ordered from Global Industrial. Including shipping, the Nor-Lake GR49SSG/) Grand Stainless Steel Two Glass Door Refrigerator cost $5,249.93. It is requested that the purchase be ratified and that the cost be paid from the Equipment Replacement Fund. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will provide details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Jennifer Schartz, Commission Chairman, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: FEBRUARY 27, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time, Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – Nuisance Code – Ms. Hipp, Amy Mellor, County Attorney; Casey Hubbard, Office Manager; Sheriff Brian Bellendir; Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, and Shelly Schneider, Health Director

10:30 a.m. – Program Update and discussion on the Proposed Extension District – Barton and Ellis Counties – Barton County / KSU Extension Council

11:00 a.m. – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, is scheduled for March 2, 2017.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 6, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VI. ADJOURN.