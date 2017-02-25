Kansas Communities That Care youth survey results are in

The Kansas Communities That Care (KCTC) youth survey has been administered annually free of charge throughout the state since 1994. The survey tracks teen use of harmful substances such as alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. Barton County Juvenile Services participates in the survey that gets information from Barton County 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th graders. Teen Court Coordinator Casey Rowland says the latest numbers show that Barton County has some work to do in several areas.

But according to Rowland, that doesn’t mean that prevention efforts in the county are not working. She says without current prevention programs, those numbers would be much worse.

The KCTC survey also provides a baseline for teen participation in, perception of, and attitudes toward both pro-social and anti-social behavior at the peer, school, family and community levels. It provides a measurable level of risk and protective factors that influence behavior, attitudes, and opinions of Kansas teens.