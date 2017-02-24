St. John is getting closer to having new grocery store

St. John is getting closer to having a new grocery store to replace the Dillons store that closed over a year ago. Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn says while nothing is official yet, they are moving forward with the purchase of land at the corner of 5th Street and Highway 281 in St. John.

The land and potential building would be owned by Stafford County Economic Development. SJN Bank of St. John provided an anchor donation to purchase land, and a grant from the Sunflower Foundation will assist with architectural planning, legal fees and equipment within the proposed store. Dunn also says a pharmacist has committed to move to St. John although there is not a letter of intent in place just yet.

Dunn emphasizes that nothing is final, but she is looking forward to a time in the near future where all the details including the new grocer and pharmacist can be revealed.

The community is also being aided by a one cent city sales tax that voters approved last August for economic development.