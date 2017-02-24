GREAT BEND — Louise Brown Gunn, 93, died Feb. 22, 2017, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born May 17, 1923, at Great Bend, the daughter of Joe and Ethel (Parker) Brown. She was a 1942 graduate of Great Bend High School. On Jan. 9, 1942, she married Glenn Gunn at Great Bend. He died April 23, 1982. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mrs. Gunn worked for Barton County Soil Conservation Service and later retired after many years from Fuller Brush Company.

She was an active member of First Christian Church, where she worked with the youth as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, and was active on many committees. In addition, she served on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Christian Home. She also belonged to Order of Eastern Star, the Collectibles, Golden Girls, Etudian Club and Fort Zarah FCE. She volunteered at the Bloodmobile, CKMC, St. Rose Health Center, Silver Cougar Club and RSVP.

By example she taught those around her to be strong, independent, generous, kind and thoughtful of others. These qualities will always be in the hearts and minds of her children, grandchildren and those who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff of River Bend, without whose loving care her final days would not have been so peaceful.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Anderson and her husband Jim of Bartlesville, Okla., and Margaret Baldwin and her husband Galen of Ellinwood; three grandchildren, Don Anderson and his wife Stefi, Greg Anderson and his wife Jessica, and Jessica Baldwin Ebert and her husband Shaun; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald E. Gunn and Gary D. Gunn, two brothers, Leon Brown and Doug Brown; and four sisters, Ulanda Dorfshaffer Pugh, Ava Cole, Rachel Johnson and twin sister Lois Childers.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at First Christian Church in Great Bend, with the Rev. Joshua Leu officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with First Christian Church Youth or First Christian Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530