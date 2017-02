bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team took care of the junior varsity squad of Sterling College in minimum innings Thursday at Cougar Field as the Cougars won 12-0 and 14-2.

The victories improve the Cougars to 12-3 on the season while dropping the Warriors to 1-3.

Barton will have the next six days in preparation of its conference opener on Wednesday, March 1, in 2:00 p.m. doubleheader action at Cougar Field against Pratt Community College.