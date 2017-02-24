KWEC’s Turtle Tot Club starts in March

Turtle Tot Club, a series of nature-based programs developed for preschool-age children, ages 3 to 5, is scheduled for March at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center. The one-hour programs, offered at no charge, introduce young children to the natural world around them with sensory experiences, while reinforcing colors, shapes, math and fine motor skills.

When possible, sessions include outdoor time. Programs run from 10-11 a.m. There is a minimum enrollment of 6 and a maximum of 12 children. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver and pre-registration is required.

To register for classes or for more information, call 620-566-1456 or 1-877-243-9268.

This year’s programs start with “‘Eye’ Spy” on March 10. Children will investigate animal eyes, after listening to a story. They’ll experience the world through other’s eyes during activities and create an animal craft. Preregister by March 8.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, during March 17’s program, “Gorgeous Green”, when children will explore the color green through activities and crafts. Preregister by March 15.

Children will get up an up close look at scaly skinks and other lizards during “Leaping Lizards!” on March 24. Through stories, activities and making a craft, children will discover lizards. Preregister by March 22.