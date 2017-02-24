Friday High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Andover 65, Goddard 53
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28
Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65
Bonner Springs 71, Lansing 66
Buhler 63, El Dorado 43
Burlingame 76, Heritage Christian 44
Burrton 60, Chase 26
BV North 59, St. Thomas Aquinas 57
BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51
Council Grove 72, West Franklin 52
DeSoto 66, Baldwin 56
Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 33
Gardner-Edgerton 70, Blue Valley Southwest 55
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Natoma 35
Great Bend 66, Hays 61
Hanover 64, Axtell 18
Highland Park 64, Emporia 52
Holcomb 71, Hugoton 36
Holton 52, Hiawatha 48
Immaculata 52, Pleasant Ridge 38
Jackson Heights 47, Horton 41
Jefferson North 66, Oskaloosa 37
KC Piper 66, KC Turner 43
Labette County 59, Independence 57, OT
Lawrence 77, Lawrence Free State 57
Lebo 59, Rural Vista 46
Logan 51, Cheylin 25
Madison/Hamilton 59, Pleasanton 36
Maize 65, Salina South 49
Manhattan 55, Shawnee Heights 46
Maranatha Academy 65, Waverly 55
McPherson 70, Augusta 36
Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64
Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32
Ottawa 60, Spring Hill 47
Parsons 77, Fort Scott 67
Salina Central 51, Newton 47
SM North 64, SM Northwest 55
SM South 67, SM East 62
SM West 64, Leavenworth 40
Smoky Valley 54, Kingman 52
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Lincoln 27
Sylvan-Lucas 44, Lakeside 42, OT
Topeka Seaman 54, Topeka West 40
Ulysses 71, Colby 42
Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36
Washburn Rural 59, Junction City 56
Wichita Collegiate 72, Wellington 51
Wichita Trinity 52, Wichita Independent 19
Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 33
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Basehor-Linwood 52, KC Bishop Ward 50
Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
Buhler 68, El Dorado 66
Burrton 48, Chase 41
BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31
Centre 45, BV Randolph 42
Chase County 53, Peabody-Burns 15
Columbus 46, Chanute 43
Council Grove 62, West Franklin 18
DeSoto 58, Baldwin 51
Elyria Christian 53, Tescott 40
Emporia 58, Highland Park 42
Fort Scott 42, Parsons 36
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Southwest 24
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22
Goddard 51, Andover 43
Great Bend 51, Hays 45
Hanover 57, Axtell 45
Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46
Hiawatha 43, Holton 41, OT
Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44
Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50
Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28
Jefferson North 44, Oskaloosa 28
Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33
Labette County 59, Independence 44
Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43
Leavenworth 61, SM West 34
Logan 46, Cheylin 25
Madison/Hamilton 49, Pleasanton 46
Maize 52, Salina South 32
Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30
Marais des Cygnes Valley 39, Altoona-Midway 31
McPherson 68, Augusta 28
Metro Academy 52, KC East Christian 41
Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33
Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57
Paola 52, Louisburg 38
Pittsburg 49, Coffeyville 21
Rural Vista 40, Lebo 37
Salina Central 43, Newton 36
SM East 53, SM South 49
SM North 55, SM Northwest 39
Southwestern Hts. 51, Wichita County 30
Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 51
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 48
Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31
Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33
Ulysses 55, Colby 35
Valley Falls 48, McLouth 16
Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44
Waverly 55, Maranatha Academy 29
Wheatland-Grinnell 59, Triplains-Brewster 43
Wichita Collegiate 52, Wellington 22
Wichita Trinity 36, Wichita Independent 23
Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Play-In
Salina Sacred Heart 42, Bennington 26
