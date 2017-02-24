Great Bend Post

Explosion at Rice Co. gas plant still under investigation

by

Photos of explosion near Bushton, Kansas- photo KHP

RICE COUNTY – Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the explosion at the OneOk plant, 777 Avenue Y in rural Rice County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to take aerial photos of the scene. The debris field was over a mile.

The blast, just after 9:40p.m., was felt up to 55 miles away in Hutchinson and destroyed a brick building, according Gregg Klein, with Rice County Emergency Management.

The fire was under control in about 30-minutes and there
were no injuries, according to Klein.
OneOk gathers, processes, stores and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids across the U.S

