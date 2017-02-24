Edis Schauvliege

GREAT BEND — Edis Mae (Tustin) Switzer Schauvliege, 94, died Feb. 22, 2017, at Cherry Village, Great Bend. She was born June 15, 1922, at Gove County, the daughter of Lloyd Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Simpson) Tustin. She married Neil Switzer April 24, 1947 at Hays. He died Oct. 26, 1967. She then married Cliff Schauvliege in January 1972 in New Mexico. He died Nov. 29, 1993. A Great Bend resident since 1960, coming from Oakley, also living in Garden City, Goddard and Wichita, Mrs. Schauvliege was executive director for Red Cross and previously worked in the fabric department at Sears, was a bookkeeper for various banks and was school librarian at Goddard.

Edis was a volunteer kindergarten grandma at Central Kansas Christian Academy from 2004-2015. She was an avid bowler well into her 80s, and an amazing cook, showering everyone she knew with breads, cakes, soups or casseroles regularly.

Survivors include two sons, Lloyd Switzer and his wife Marlene of Ottawa, and Roger Switzer and his wife Pam of Great Bend; two daughters, Sandie Switzer-Farmer and her husband LeRoy of Wenatchee, Wash., and Shawna Hughes and her husband Brett of Hoisington; one daughter-in-law, Donna Switzer of Emporia; one step-son, Perry Schauvliege and his wife Leslie of Ponca City, Okla.; one step-daughter, Cathy Schultz and her husband John of Muskegon, Mich; two sisters, Lois Williams of Magnolia, Del., and Elta Kay Hooper of Taylor, Ariz.; one brother, Elmo Tustin of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 33 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Floyd Switzer, Richard Switzer and Ronald Switzer; one step-son, Roy Schauvliege; and two sisters, Margie Smith and infant Mary Gayle Tustin.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Cherry Village Chapel, 1401 Cherry Ln., Great Bend with LeRoy Farmer officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Oakley City Cemetery, Oakley. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Lasting Life Ministries, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

