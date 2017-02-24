Cop Shop (2/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/23)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:57 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1945 NE 80 Avenue in Claflin.

Criminal Damage

At 9:52 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 57 SE 20 Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 6:54 p.m. an accident with a deer was reported at NE 50 Road & N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (2/23)

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:36 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2316 12th Street.

Fire

At 12:07 p.m. a grass fire was reported at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:49 p.m. Kenneth Brown was arrested at 10th Street & Grant Street on a warrant.

Non Injury Accident

At 3:23 p.m. an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle at 3920 10th Street in the parking lot.

At 4:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 8 p.m. a theft was reported at 717 Coolidge Street 10.

Structure Fire

At 9:06 p.m. report of a burning smell in the residence was made at 1413 11th Street.

Chest Pain

At 9:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1036 Madison Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

2/24

Breathing Problems

At 12:33 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 725 10th Street 44.