Congressman Marshall opens new Salina office

SALINA – First District Congressman Roger Marshall spent an hour and a half speaking with constituents and media Friday morning in Salina to commemorate the opening of his Salina district office, 200 E. Iron Avenue, according to a media release.

The Salina Chamber of Commerce was also on hand to hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

“I greatly enjoyed talking with folks, and taking questions from Kansans of all political leanings,” Congressman Marshall said. “Hearing views and ideas out of the Big 1st is an essential part of my ability to do this job. I thank all who came out to engage in the discussion.”

Any Kansan with comments, concerns, questions or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact the Congressman’s office on line here.