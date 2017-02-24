Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/23)

BOOKED: Ronald Cornell of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $158.50 cash.

BOOKED: Patton Mills of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set in lieu of $2,105.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Keyonna Deckert of Great Bend on GBPD warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $632.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Kenneth Brown of Great Bend on GBPD warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $597.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Kenneth Gray of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections cases for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Davin Rose of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear after receiving order of release by the judge.

RELEASED: Juan M. Bautista on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Joey Steinbacher of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance after posting a $25,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ticey Reed of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery and battery. BCDC warrant for felony theft, received $25,000.00 bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Justin Castaneira on all Rush County charges to Goodland Police Department.