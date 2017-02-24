Area counties included in disaster declaration after ice storm

President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Sam Brownback’s request for a federal disaster declaration for 18 Kansas counties affected by a severe winter ice storm that struck the state Jan. 13-16. Brownback submitted his request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency Feb. 13.

Counties named in the declaration are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, and Trego. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. It also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.