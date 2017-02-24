GREAT BEND – Alice South, 89, died Feb. 23, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born July 14, 1927, at Olmitz, the daughter of John and Theresa (Suchy) Krestin. A Great Bend resident since 1946, coming from Olmitz, Mrs. South worked at Fuller Brush Company.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy Stremel of Great Bend. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur Krestin, Clarence Krestin, Edward Krestin and Fred Krestin; and four sisters, Viola Kober, Caroline Mlynar, Gertrude Smith, Grace Brack and Frances Krestin.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home,

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530