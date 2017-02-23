Rep. Marshall to hear testimony during Farm Bill Hearings

MANHATTAN – The first field hearing of the 115th Congress on the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization is scheduled for McCain Auditorium in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

Congressman Roger Marshall is on the panel that will hear from a number of witnesses.

Marshall is representing Kansas on the House Ag Committee and said he knows Pat Roberts wants to get a bill written this year.

“I don’t see anything happening overnight. I look at things in terms of risk and reward. If we cracked open the current farm bill, we might end up with something worse. I am going to be focused on trade and moving some grain out of Kansas.

On Tuesday Roberts announced witnesses for the meeting. The hearing will be webcast live here.

Panel I:

Mr. David Clawson, the Clawson Ranch Partnership, Plains, Kan., representing Kansas Livestock Association

Mrs. Lynda Foster, Foster Dairy, Fort Scott, Kan., representing Dairy Farmers of America

Mrs. Amy France, France Family Farms, Marienthal, Kan., representing Kansas Farm Bureau

Mr. Lucas Heinen, Heinen Family Farms, Everest, Kan., representing Kansas Soybean Association

Mr. Tom Lahey, Tom Lahey Farms, Moscow, Kan., representing Kansas Cotton Association

Mr. Kent Moore, Moore Farms, Iuka, Kan., representing Kansas Corn Growers Association

Mr. Cameron Peirce, Peirce Farms, Hutchinson, Kan., representing Kansas Sunflower Commission

Mr. Michael Springer, Springer Family Foods, LLC, Independence, Kan., representing Kansas Pork Association

Mr. Kent Winter, Kent Winter Farm, Mt. Hope, Kan., representing Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers

Mr. Kenneth Wood, Riverside Stock Farm, Inc., Manhattan, Kan., representing Kansas Association of Wheat Growers

Panel II:

Mr. Shan Hanes, President & CEO, First National Bank of Elkhart, Elkhart, Kan., representing Kansas Bankers Association

Ms. Catherine Moyer, General Manager, Pioneer Communications, Ulysses, Kan., representing NTCA: The Rural Broadband Association

Ms. Kathleen O’Brien, General Manager, Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative, Axtell, Kan., representing Kansas Electric Cooperative

Mrs. Gena Ott, Financial Officer, Frontier Farm Credit, Emporia, Kan., representing Frontier Farm Credit

Mr. Derek Peine, Chairman of the Board, Renew Kansas, Oakley, Kan., representing Kansas Grain and Feed Association

Mr. Greg Ruehle, President & CEO, Servi-tech, Inc., Dodge City, Kan., representing Kansas Cooperative Council

Mr. Clay Scott, Kansas Water Congress, Ulysses, Kan., representing the National Water Resources Association

Mrs. Cherise Tieben, City Manager, Dodge City, Kan., representing Dodge City