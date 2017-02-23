Panther bowlers Regional Champions

The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls bowling team’s won Regional title’s in Salina Thursday.
The Panthers now advance to the 5A-1A State Tournament at Northrock Lanes in Wichita next Thursday.
5A Regional Bowling Results
Boys Team Scores
Place School Series
1 Great Bend 3577
2 Salina South 3451
3 Wichita Heights 3347
4 Buhler 3180
5 Andover Central 3170
6 McPherson 3168
7 Newton 3151
8 Trinity 2947
9 Salina Central 2915
10 Sacred Heart 2901
11 Holcomb 2642
12 Andover 2546
Top 10 Individual
Place Name / School Series
1 Lindenmeyer, Jake / NEW 713
2 Sevier, Nate / WH 706
3 Holden, Jacob / GB 704
4 MacArthur, Colton / BUH 703
5 Roberts, AJ / GB 693
6 Loon, Jonathan / TRIN 692
7 Reed, Jeff / MCP 685
8 Miller, Kyle / SLS 666
9 James, Caleb / ANDC 663
10 VanAtta, Dane / SLS 656
Great Bend Results
Black, Jordan 638
Holden, Jacob 704
Sheets, Blake 571
Roberts, AJ 693
Keener, Kameron 634
Owens, Brodie 610
Girls Team Scores
Place School Series
1 Great Bend 3096
2 Andover Central 2799
3 Salina South 2795
4 McPherson 2614
5 Wichita Heights 2606
6 Buhler 2562
7 Newton 2529
8 Holcomb 2489
9 Salina Central 2343
10 Andover 2319
11 Trinity 567
Top 10 Individual
Place Name / School Series
1 Brodrick, Allie / GB 635 1
2 Keeler, Kylynn / GB 604 1
3 Ng, Angelynn / ANDC 563 2
4 Barr, Jadyn / ANDC 559 2
5 Darrow, Melanie / WH 557 5
6 Kendall, Christina / HOL 543 8
7 Kieffer, Alexis / MCP 537 4
8 Cross, McKinley / BUH 527 6
9 Hipp, Tiana / HOL 526 8
10 Vsetecka, Jordan / GB 522 1
Great Bend Results
Brodrick, Allie 635
Keeler, Kylynn 604
Disque, Jessica 498
Miller, Elsi 508
Vsetecka, Jordan 522
Fox, Alexis 423
