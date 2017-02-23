Friday Weather

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57.