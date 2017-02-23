DA: No evidence of sexual assault at KU fraternity

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County District Attorney will not file charges after a sexual assault allegation prompted the University of Kansas to place the Kappa Sigma fraternity on probation in 2014.

District Attorney Charles Branson says his office found no evidence an assault occurred at the fraternity in September 2014.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Lawrence police continue to investigate a second alleged sex crime at the fraternity that was also reported in September 2014.

The university placed Kappa Sigma on two years’ probation after its investigation in fall 2014. The fraternity completed probation in December 2016.

Kansas officials said the fraternity violated the university’s student code’s sections on sexual harassment, endangering others and organizational responsibility but didn’t offer details of the violations.