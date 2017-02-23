Cougars smash Bethany JV

bartonsports.com – It took the Barton Community College baseball team a few innings to get warmed up Wednesday in Lindsborg, but once they did the Cougars rolled to a 19-0 victory over the junior varsity squad of Bethany College.

Behind sixteen hits and five pitchers combining for the shutout, the Cougars scored in each of their final five innings including a three run third to get started before exploding for ten runs in the seventh in putting the game away.

Improving to 6-2 on the season, the Cougars will get to play their first game of the season on the home turf of Lawson-Biggs Field in a four game set versus Western Nebraska Community College. The teams will play a doubleheader each day, with Saturday’s action beginning at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.