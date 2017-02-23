Barton County votes to stay with another fee-required association

The Barton County Commission received an invoice for the 2017 dues for the Kansas County Commissioners Association.

In recent months, the commissioners have debated about their membership with many of these associations when they know the budget is going to be tight for the foreseeable future.

Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz mentioned the county is “working without a net” for the first year without a county administrator so the knowledge obtained from the KCCA is vital.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Former Barton County Administrator and Counselor Richard Boeckman resigned at the request of the commission in October of 2016 with a $27,500 buyout settlement.

Commissioner Alicia Straub said being a commissioner is more than just attending weekly meetings, and that there is a good amount of learning involved.

Alicia Straub Audio

Tied closely to the Kansas Association of Counties, the KCCA is comprised of the commissioners serving the 105 counties in Kansas. Barton County decided to retain membership in the Association and pay the $700 annual fee.

In late December of 2016, Barton County ended their membership with the League of Kansas Municipalities but renewed their membership with the Kansas Association of Counties for $6,125.