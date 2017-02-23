Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/22)

BOOKED: Ami Prieto of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500.00 cash.

BOOKED: James Redetzke of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $500.00 cash only. BTDC case for probation violation, bond is set set in lieu of $1,058.00 cash only.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz on GBMC after posting posting a cash bond.

RELEASED: Ami Prieto of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: William Fields of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery DV after posting a $20,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.