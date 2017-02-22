Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of rain or sprinkles before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain between 11pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.