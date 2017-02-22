Sheriff: 4-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after go-kart crash

COWLEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Cowley County are investigating an accident involving a go-kart that critically injured a 4-year-old boy.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at a rural residence 32202 57th Road South of Arkansas City, according to the Sheriff’s Department daily activity report.

The child was transported via helicopter to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition.

The child was reported in stable condition on Wednesday morning.

No additional details were released.