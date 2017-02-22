Larned woman hospitalized; 3-vehicle crash included John Deere Tractor

FORD COUNTY – A Pawnee County woman was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. on Tuesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford passenger car driven by Jane M. Underwood, 23, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 50. eleven miles east of Dodge City. The car moved into the eastbound lane to pass a westbound John Deere Tractor driven by Timothy S. Sanko, 40, Spearville, but decided not to pass after seeing cars coming.

The Ford slowed to pull back into the westbound lane and was struck from behind by a westbound Kenworth semi driven by Levi R. Crick, 25, Cimarron.

The semi pushed the Ford into the right rear corner of the John Deere Tractor and down into the ditch.

The semi and tractor continued westbound and came to a stop on the westbound shoulder.

Underwood was transported to the hospital in Dodge City.

Sanko and Crick were not injured. The drivers were properly restrained, according to the KHP.