Great Bend Kiwanis Club to host 60th Pancake Feed

The Great Bend Kiwanis Club will be hosting their 60th Annual Pancake Feed on Thursday, March 2.

The Kiwanis Club has a priority of helping children but also tries to improve the lives of families throughout the community through a number of events throughout the year.

Kiwanis member Barb Esfeld says the money raised at the pancake feed will assist with numerous events.

Barb Esfeld Audio

The pancake feed will run from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Expo 1 Building at the Great Bend Expo Complex. Tickets are $4 each and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or prior to the event.