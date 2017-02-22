Great Bend Kiwanis Club to host 60th Pancake Feed

The Great Bend Kiwanis Club will be hosting their 60th Annual Pancake Feed on Thursday, March 2.
The Kiwanis Club has a priority of helping children but also tries to improve the lives of families throughout the community through a number of events throughout the year.
Kiwanis member Barb Esfeld says the money raised at the pancake feed will assist with numerous events.
The pancake feed will run from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Expo 1 Building at the Great Bend Expo Complex. Tickets are $4 each and can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or prior to the event.
