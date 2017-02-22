Fallen tree limbs still around Great Bend after January’s ice storm

Despite a citywide pickup of tree limbs, there are still remnants from the ice storm that swept through Great Bend in mid-January. An ice storm hit Great Bend and most of Kansas on January 14 causing downed power lines, lost electricity, and broken tree limbs all over town.

Great Bend City Council member Brock McPherson asked City Sanitarian Tom Holmes Monday night if there was anyway the city could help out the elderly or citizens unable to remove the limbs from their yard.

Holmes stated at this point, the home owner is in charge of removing branches.

Tom Holmes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/holmes-trees.mp3

Holmes suggested civic or church groups might be able to help citizens that still have tree limbs to be removed.

Great Bend conducted a citywide cleanup beginning January 25 that picked up tree limbs that were placed by the curb. Four large piles of branches were placed at the compost site south of town. City crews continue to burn the tree limbs and expect the burning to continue for the next couple of weeks.