Cop Shop (2/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (2/21)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:24 a.m. Brent Bretz was arrested on a warrant at 2334 Main Street.

Theft

At 8:50 a.m. a theft was reported at 349 NE 5 Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 11:38 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 460 NE 20 Avenue.

Fire

At 11:46 a.m. a fire was reported at 1759 NW 90 Avenue.

At 12:49 p.m. a fire was reported at 5th Street & Stone Street.

Shots Fired

At 5:32 p.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made in the 10 block of SE 20 Road.

Non Injury Accident

At 7:34 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE K-156 Highway.