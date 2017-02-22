Burglary alarm triggers drug arrest in Great Bend

On Monday, February 20 at about 1:40 p.m. officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to 2913 Quivira Avenue in reference to a residential burglary alarm. When they arrived, they found the back door of the residence ajar, and they were unable to make contact with anyone at the house.

Due to the open back door, they entered the residence to check for burglars. While they were inside, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from an upstairs bedroom. When they did not locate any burglars in the house, they left the residence.

They obtained a search warrant from a judge to search the house for illegal narcotics, based on the smell they had encountered. When they served the search warrant, they found approximately 1.3 pounds of marijuana and a separate package containing what they believed to be hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Officers located the residents of the home and interviewed them regarding what they’d found. They eventually arrested Joey Steinbacher, age 46, for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and turned her over to the Barton County Jail.

The drugs the officers located were sealed in air-tight shrink wrap bags with coffee grounds and scented candles mixed into the package. Officers believe the items were likely obtained in Colorado and packaged in this manner in order to conceal the scent from drug dogs if they were stopped en-route back to Great Bend.

The investigation is still ongoing, and further arrests may be forthcoming.