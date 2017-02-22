Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/21)

BOOKED: Jose Lupercio of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court case for DUI, no DL, and ITOL, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Trevion Birney of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $920.55 cash only.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $482.00 cash only.

BOOKED: William Fields of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery, bond is set in lieu of $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Reynaldo Martinez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is set in lieu of $10,000.00 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $1,070.50 cash only or 360 days in jail. GBMC case for domestic battery, bond is set in lieu of $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful representation of non-controlled substance as a controlled substance.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of hallucinogen and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Jose Lupercio of Pawnee Rock on Barton County District Court case for DUI, no DL, and ITOL after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jeannie Hollar-Camp of Great Bend to KDOC after court commitment complete.

RELEASED: Chet Whetham of Great Bend received a $2,911.00 OR bond on BTDC cases.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of hallucinogen and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Released to parents.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful representation of non-controlled substance as a controlled substance. Released to parents.