WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been injured in a collision involving a Sedgwick County sheriff’s patrol car.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at an intersection in northeast Wichita.

Lt. Lin Dehning says two sheriff’s deputies were responding to a call when their patrol car was hit by a vehicle at the intersection. Both deputies were injured.

Authorities say two others sustained minor injuries.