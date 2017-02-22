2 Kan. administrators charged; failed to report teacher’s sex abuse

LA CYGNE, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas school administrators are charged with failing to report suspected child abuse involving a former teacher who is accused of having sex with at least one student.

Prairie View High School principal Tim Weis and former Prairie View School District superintendent Chris Kleidotsy were charged Tuesday in Linn County.

They are accused of not reporting potential sex crimes involving Keaten Krell, a former English teacher and girls’ basketball coach who was charged in May with 20 counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Kleidotsy was named superintendent of the Tonganoxie district in May and has been suspended with pay from that job. The Prairie View district said in a statement that it has

placed a staff member on leave.

It wasn’t immediately known if Weis, Kleidotsy or Krell had attorneys.