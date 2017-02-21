Works by prolific Kan. painter sell for thousands at auction

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An auction of works by prolific Kansas painter Birger Sandzen drew a lot of interest and money over the weekend.

One oil painting Sandzen did in 1925 sold for $95,000, while another painting sold for $70,000.

Jason Woody of Woody Auction Gallery in Douglass says the auction generated enough interest across the country that more Sandzen pieces might be auctioned in the future.

The pieces auctioned on Saturday were owned by the late Emerson and Freda Moore of Wichita.

Sandzen lived and taught in Lindsborg from 1894 until his death in 1954. He created more than 3,000 paintings, 328 prints and countless watercolors and drawings inspired by the French Impressionists.