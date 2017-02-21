Venture Corporation owner says KDOT problems only getting worse

In May 2010, the Kansas Legislature passed Transportation Works for Kansas (T-WORKS), an $8 billion 10-year transportation program. T-WORKS was designed to create jobs, preserve highway infrastructure, and provide economic development opportunities across the state.

Kip Spray, owner of Venture Corporation in Great Bend, says his asphalt-paving company has been forced to take more jobs out of state because of continued funds taken away from T-WORKS and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Kansas will transfer $504.7 million out of state highway funds in 2017 with a large portion of the money going to the state’s general fund to help offset a budget deficit. Spray mentioned the T-WORKS program was designed to do around $800 million a year on improving and keeping our highways safe and next year they will do about $80 million, or 10 percent.

Spray says pulling funds from KDOT is a dangerous path to keep going down.

Spray says over 90 percent of Venture’s work comes through the Department of Transportation.

Venture has refrained from layoffs by sending their crews to Oklahoma and in doing so, Kansas is missing out on the economic benefit when crews stay in hotels, eat, and purchase supplies.