Still only one case of possible mumps at Great Bend High School

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says at 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 17, her office was notified of a possible suspect case of mumps at Great Bend High School.

Schneider updated Barton County Commissioners Tuesday that after handling the disease investigation, there is still only one case reported.

Barton County Commission Chair and USD 428 Public Information Director Jennifer Schartz was pleased with the way the county and school district worked together to handle the situation.

The Health Department notified Schartz and the school district Saturday of the student with the suspect case of mumps. The school district then sent a message to the parents of high school students warning them of the possible mumps case.

Immunization records of those in close contact with the infected student were reviewed and vaccinations of those individuals were current.

Children should have two doses of the MMR vaccination to be fully protected. The most common symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen salivary glands.

The Health Department distributed eight doses of the vaccination Monday afternoon and fielded 10 phone calls related to the case. Schneider says the investigation is still showing just one potential case, and an outbreak is not considered until there is more than two reported cases. Barton County has an over 80 percent vaccination rate for mumps.