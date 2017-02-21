GREAT BEND — Rita Margaret Stoss, 87, died Feb. 20, 2017, at Cherry Village, Great Bend. She was born Nov. 9, 1929, at Bushton, the daughter of William and Barbara (Kirmer) Oberle. She married Lester L. Stoss Aug. 25, 1954, at Bushton. He died Dec. 19, 1984. A lifetime area resident, Mrs. Stoss was a farm wife.

Mrs. Stoss was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church and Altar Society, both of Great Bend.

Survivors include six sons, Kenneth Stoss and his wife Maureen of Davenport, Iowa; Merlin Stoss and his wife Darlene of Great Bend, Dale Stoss and his wife Glenda of Olmitz, Duane Stoss and his wife Mary of Great Bend, Harlan Stoss and his wife Dianna of Olmitz, and Ronald Stoss and his wife Jeanne of Otis; one brother, Urban Oberle of Claflin; three sisters, Barbara Orth of Bushton, Anna Nordman of Albert, and Dorothy Stoss of Great Bend; 13 grandchildren, Nathan Stoss and his wife Nicole, Jeffrey Stoss, Jerald Stoss, Brent Stoss and his wife Jennifer, Nicholas Stoss, Nona Stoss, Erin Rowan and her husband Alex, Natalie Stoss, Angela Stoss, Krisha Stoss, Julie Stoss, Melanie Stoss and Laurie Stoss; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Bailey and Greyson. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Kyle Stoss; six brothers, Ambrose Oberle, William F. Oberle, Philip Oberle, Andrew Oberle, and infants, Clement Oberle and Jerome Oberle; and one sister, Mary Frances Hertach.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m. and Vigil Service with Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Olmitz. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kans for Kids, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

