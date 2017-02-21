KVGB announces Royals Spring Training broadcast games

1590 KVGB will broadcast 4 spring training games in advance of the 2017 baseball season.

The first broadcast will take place on Tuesday March 14th and conclude with a Friday night game against the Rangers on March 31st.

The Royals open the regular season on April 3rd at Minnesota.

KVGB will broadcast all 162 games of the 2017 season.

KVGB Royals Spring Training broadcast schedule.

Tuesday March 14 Los Angeles Angels 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday March 21 @ Arizona Diamondbacks 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday March 28 Chicago White Sox 3:00 p.m.

Friday March 31 @ Texas Rangers (Arlington) 7:00 p.m.