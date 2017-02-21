Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

by Leave a Comment

kbcaBOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2 OP- Blue Valley
3 OP-Blue Valley North
4 Derby
5 Manhattan
6 Lawrence Free State
7 Olathe Northwest
8 Wichita South
9 Lawrence
10 Washburn Rural

5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Wamego
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. McPherson
8. Abilene
9. Hays
10. Buhler

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Andale
3. Wichita Collegiate
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Rock Creek
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Scot City

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Humboldt
3. Norton
4. Galena
5. Marysville
6. Nemaha Central
7. Maur Hill
8. Hugoton
9. Phillipsburg
10. Erie

2A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Salina-Sacred Heart
3. Ness City
4. Spearville
5. Troy
6. Lawrene-Seabury Academy
7. Wabaunsee
8. Kansas City Christian
9. Sedan
10. Jefferson County North

1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Doniphan West
7. Dighton
8. Burlingame
9. Lebo
10. Osborne

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Wallace County
3. Almena-Northern
Valley
4. Hartford
5. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
6. Central Christian
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Logan
10. Ashland

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Washburn Rural
5. Derby
6. Olathe East
7. Blue Valley North
8. Gardner-Edgerton
9. Lawrence
10. Shawnee Mission
Northwest

5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Newton
5. Goddard
6. Salina Central
7. Bishop Carroll
8. KC Schlagle
9. Liberal
10. Pittsburg

4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Wellington
9. Abilene
10. Labette County

4A D2-Girls
1. Girard
2. Clay Center
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Concordia
8. Burlington
9. Haven
10. Topeka Hayden

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Caney Valley
6. Hesston
7. Rossville
8. Humboldt
9. Nemaha Central
10. Cheney

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Wabaunsee
3. Meade
4. Hoxie
5. Kiowa County
6. Valley Falls
7. Moundridge
8. Washington County
9. Jefferson County North
10. Rosalia-Flint Hills

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Beloit/St. John/Tipton
6. Dighton
7. Goessel
8. South Barber
9. St. Paul
10. Stockton

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Cunningham
3. Otis Bison
4. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
5. Rexford-Golden Plains
6. Southern Cloud
7. Wilson
8. Ingalls
9. Wallace County
10. Attica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *