KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

6A Boys
1 OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2 OP- Blue Valley
3 OP-Blue Valley North
4 Derby
5 Manhattan
6 Lawrence Free State
7 Olathe Northwest
8 Wichita South
9 Lawrence
10 Washburn Rural
5A Boys
1. Goddard-Eisenhower
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Shawnee Heights
4. Liberal
5. Salina Central
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Pittsburg
8. Wichita Heights
9. Topeka Seaman
10. St. James Academy
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. KC Piper
4. Ottawa
5. Wamego
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. McPherson
8. Abilene
9. Hays
10. Buhler
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Andale
3. Wichita Collegiate
4. Wichita Trinity
5. Rock Creek
6. Topeka Hayden
7. Burlington
8. Pratt
9. Baxter Springs
10. Scot City
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Humboldt
3. Norton
4. Galena
5. Marysville
6. Nemaha Central
7. Maur Hill
8. Hugoton
9. Phillipsburg
10. Erie
2A Boys
1. St. John-Hudson
2. Salina-Sacred Heart
3. Ness City
4. Spearville
5. Troy
6. Lawrene-Seabury Academy
7. Wabaunsee
8. Kansas City Christian
9. Sedan
10. Jefferson County North
1A-Div 1Boys
1. St. John’s/Tipton
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. Olpe
6. Doniphan West
7. Dighton
8. Burlingame
9. Lebo
10. Osborne
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Caldwell
2. Wallace County
3. Almena-Northern
Valley
4. Hartford
5. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
6. Central Christian
7. Otis-Bison
8. Junction City-St. Xavier
9. Logan
10. Ashland
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Wichita South
2. Manhattan
3. Olathe South
4. Washburn Rural
5. Derby
6. Olathe East
7. Blue Valley North
8. Gardner-Edgerton
9. Lawrence
10. Shawnee Mission
Northwest
5A Girls
1. Leavenworth
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Newton
5. Goddard
6. Salina Central
7. Bishop Carroll
8. KC Schlagle
9. Liberal
10. Pittsburg
4A D1-Girls
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. McPherson
4. Towanda-Circle
5. Rose Hill
6. Paola
7. Baldwin
8. Wellington
9. Abilene
10. Labette County
4A D2-Girls
1. Girard
2. Clay Center
3. Holton
4. Jefferson West
5. Baxter Springs
6. Columbus
7. Concordia
8. Burlington
9. Haven
10. Topeka Hayden
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Thomas More Prep
3. Kingman
4. Council Grove
5. Caney Valley
6. Hesston
7. Rossville
8. Humboldt
9. Nemaha Central
10. Cheney
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Wabaunsee
3. Meade
4. Hoxie
5. Kiowa County
6. Valley Falls
7. Moundridge
8. Washington County
9. Jefferson County North
10. Rosalia-Flint Hills
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Centralia
2. Olpe
3. Hanover
4. South Central
5. Beloit/St. John/Tipton
6. Dighton
7. Goessel
8. South Barber
9. St. Paul
10. Stockton
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Waverly
2. Cunningham
3. Otis Bison
4. GrainfieldWheatland/Grinnell
5. Rexford-Golden Plains
6. Southern Cloud
7. Wilson
8. Ingalls
9. Wallace County
10. Attica
Leave a Reply