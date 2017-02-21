Kan. man hospitalized after dump truck bed hits highway overpass

BOURBON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. on Tuesday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Freightliner dump truck driven by Charley L. Ballou, 61, Fort Scott, was eastbound on Yellowstone Road three miles southwest of Prescott.

The truck was dumping gravel and struck the overpass with the dump bed. The truck then left the road on the south side and came to rest on edge of road.

Ballou was transported to Mercy Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.