Hoisington Sonic getting closer to opening

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says after speaking with Sonic Restaurant executives, the new restaurant in town is set to open at the end of the month or early March.

Sonic, a $1.4 million project, held their groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2016. Mitchell says it is has been nice to see Sonic use local contractors to construct the building, including the brick work.

Mitchell says Sonic wants to have 15-20 full-time workers, and a recent job fair recruited some of those positions. The restaurant is located on Main Street, just south of the railroad tracks in Hoisington.