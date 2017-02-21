Great Bend passes special events ordinance after a second go around

It was round two Monday night at the Great Bend City Council meeting for the proposed adoption of the Special Events Permit Process Ordinance.

At the February 6 council meeting, it was decided to allow two weeks for council members to ask staff questions regarding the ordinance. Council member Brock McPherson had the biggest problem with the ordinance intended to create a formalized process that groups had to go through in case they wanted to put on an event that used city property or city resources.

McPherson did not give any specifics as to why he opposed the ordinance at the February 6 meeting, but mentioned Monday night that he disliked the punishment for not following the form’s guidelines.

Brock McPherson Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/mcpherson-no-no.mp3

Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch says the form was intended to make sure all the department heads were on the same page for any event hosted by an individual or group. If street barricades, closures, extended park hours, security, or trash cleanup was needed, this form will help keep the proper departments in the know.

Cliff Couch Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/couch-yes-yes.mp3

Couch says the misdemeanor punishment with fines and potential imprisonment is there to only back up their policy standards in case someone goes against their wishes.

The city council voted 5-1 to adopt the Special Events Permit Process with McPherson casting the lone dissenting vote.