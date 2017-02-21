GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Cheyenne Bottoms After Dark

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled, “Cheyenne Bottoms After Dark” on Wednesday, February 22, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

What goes bump in the night at Cheyenne Bottoms? Learn all about wild happenings after darkness falls in the marsh. Jean Aycock, KWEC Educator, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrc.kscoxmail.com.