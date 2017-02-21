Alvera Bitter died peacefully in Locust Grove Senior Center on February 20, 2017 in La Crosse, KS at the age of 104.

Alvera is survived by her son Dr. Gary G. Bitter (Jane) of Scottsdale, AZ. Grandchildren: Brenda Bitter of Victoria, KS, Brian Bitter (Melissa) of Hoisington, KS, Bruce Bitter (Carrie) of Hoisington, KS, Brent Bitter (Paula) of Russell, KS, Steven Bitter (Michelle) of Del Mar, CA, Michael Bitter (Kelly) of San Diego, CA, Matthew Bitter (Mimosa) of Scottsdale, AZ; Great Grandchildren: Danielle Black (Jeff) of McPherson, KS, Bradon Bitter, Wichita, KS, Julie Bitter, Kansas City, MO, Kayleigh Bitter, Hoisington, KS, Chris Bitter, Victoria, KS, Nathan Bitter, Russell, KS, Lauren, Kristin and Sean Bitter of Del Mar, CA, James, Kasey and Kendall Bitter of San Diego, CA, Blake, Avery, Emery and Reed Bitter of Scottsdale, AZ; and daughter-in-law, Karolyn Bitter McCaslin, Hoisington, KS. She was preceded in death by husband Solomon (March 17, 1996) and son Marvin (June 23, 1986). Her mother on March 28, 1935 and father on February 3, 1969 and sister, Hilda Wilhelm and brothers Edwin, Gerhardt and Wilmer Bitter and Daughter-in-law, Kay (Burgat) Bitter.

Alvera Bitter was born March, 28, 1912, in Susank, KS, to Henry Bitter III and Eva Kathryn Stettinger. She was baptized April 1, 1912 and confirmed May 22, 1926 at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Susank, KS. She married Solomon Bitter her sweetheart farmer on February 15, 1931. At that time they started a small farm on the Northern Barton-Russell county line with two horses and some farm equipment received as wedding gifts from their parents. Several years later they moved to their permanent home North of Susank. The couple welcomed two sons into their home; Marvin Bitter (October 15, 1933) and Gary (February 2, 1940). Her children remember her as a deeply religious loving mother as well as an excellent cook and the best farmers’ wife that ever existed. Alvera was an outstanding mother and encouraged her sons to pursue education and set high goals and accomplish them.

Alvera was an outstanding cook and donated her baking to various fund raising groups where she never had any items to take back home. Alvera was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Susank, KS and always attended both German and English services. After moving to Hoisington she attended Concordia Lutheran Church and lived her life in accordance with the scriptures. In fact, her son felt that she was a saint. She never missed church or bible school and was passionate about volunteering for church and community groups. She was very proud of her work with the County Election Board and was an avid quilter.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. A prayer service is scheduled for 7pm Friday February 24th at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, KS. The funeral is scheduled for 11am Saturday February 25, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Hoisington with the Rev. Mark Lovett officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alvera’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544. Condolences can be sent to www.nicholsonrickefh.net. The family would like to thank Country Place Senior Living in Hoisington, and Locust Grove Village, in La Crosse, for their dedication and care.